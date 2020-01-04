Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

BSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. 367,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,772. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.62 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 48.19% and a return on equity of 32.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, insider (Rick) Anthon Richard bought 6,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 275.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

