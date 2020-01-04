Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.50 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE BXS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 452,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,128. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.44. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $33.45.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.70 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 160.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

