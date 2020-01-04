Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.34. 3,054,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,266,311. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $35.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $324,440,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 107.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,854 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,855,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,759,000 after purchasing an additional 874,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,451,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

