Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC set a $13.00 target price on Cameco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,488. Cameco has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 9,576,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,980,000 after buying an additional 3,194,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,895,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,530,000 after buying an additional 1,730,374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 12,790.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 1,387,856 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,637,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after buying an additional 1,189,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,803,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

