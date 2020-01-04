CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,867. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,479,000 after buying an additional 1,646,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,742,000 after purchasing an additional 765,289 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 125.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,537,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 133.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,321,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,132,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,015,000 after purchasing an additional 33,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

