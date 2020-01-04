Cigna (NYSE:CI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cigna from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.65.

CI traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.18. 1,387,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cigna has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $207.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,494.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

