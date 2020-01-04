Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $49.89. 4,892,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in Carnival by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Carnival by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

