CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:CEPU traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 363,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,433. The company has a market capitalization of $646.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $156.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.74 million. CENT PUERTO S A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 19.6% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 88.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 38,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 89.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

