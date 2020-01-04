CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of CIT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 543,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,239. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.02 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CIT Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CIT Group news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

