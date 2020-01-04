Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Magellan Health has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.84. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magellan Health news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total transaction of $450,885.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,684.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $474,756. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 766,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,887,000 after buying an additional 41,504 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 444,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,978,000 after buying an additional 241,671 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 386,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after buying an additional 87,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

