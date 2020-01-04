Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MIME has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Mimecast from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded Mimecast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $31.98 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $64,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,601,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,690 shares of company stock worth $4,433,946 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

