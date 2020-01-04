MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.83.

MannKind stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MannKind by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MannKind Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine
MannKind Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Molecular Templates Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”
Molecular Templates Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”
Myriad Genetics Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
Myriad Genetics Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
MYR Group Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine
MYR Group Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine
NeuBase Therapeutics Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine
NeuBase Therapeutics Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine
NewLink Genetics Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”
NewLink Genetics Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report