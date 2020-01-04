MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.83.

MannKind stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MannKind by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

