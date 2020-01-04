Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

MTEM stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $503.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.18. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 289.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, Director Scott D. Morenstein bought 468,750 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 937,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,496,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 407.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

