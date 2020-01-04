Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine cut shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

MTEM stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $503.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.18. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 289.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, Director Scott D. Morenstein bought 468,750 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 937,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,496,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 407.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MannKind Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine
MannKind Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Molecular Templates Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”
Molecular Templates Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”
Myriad Genetics Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
Myriad Genetics Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
MYR Group Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine
MYR Group Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine
NeuBase Therapeutics Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine
NeuBase Therapeutics Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine
NewLink Genetics Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”
NewLink Genetics Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report