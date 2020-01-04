Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.96.
MYGN stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $48.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86.
In other news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at $64,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 373.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at $183,000.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
