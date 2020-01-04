Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.96.

MYGN stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $48.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at $64,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 373.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at $183,000.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

