MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MYRG. BidaskClub lowered MYR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised MYR Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

MYR Group stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.90. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $583.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.87 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $47,382.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,683,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $148,731.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,865,878.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,980 shares of company stock worth $209,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in MYR Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MYR Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

