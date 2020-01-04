NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NBSE stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $8.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of NeuBase Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.