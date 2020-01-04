NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewLink Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get NewLink Genetics alerts:

NewLink Genetics stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. NewLink Genetics has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 6,423.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that NewLink Genetics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NewLink Genetics in the third quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NewLink Genetics in the second quarter worth $178,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NewLink Genetics in the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 32.9% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 326,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NewLink Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLink Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.