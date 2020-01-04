OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

OCFC opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.80. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 423,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

