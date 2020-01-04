Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $2.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Charles & Colvard, Ltd. an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 164.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 441,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 352,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 325,304 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 55,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of -0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.