Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Shares of NVAX opened at $4.44 on Friday. Novavax has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novavax will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Novavax by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Novavax by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Novavax by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

