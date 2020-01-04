NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTGR. BidaskClub cut NetGear from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BWS Financial raised NetGear from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $44.00 target price on NetGear and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $24.81 on Friday. NetGear has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $751.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.27. NetGear had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetGear will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at $1,482,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at $21,359,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

