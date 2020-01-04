Zacks: Analysts Set $120.00 Target Price for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $120.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Barrett Business Services an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $677.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Michael L. Elich sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $192,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,993,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $498,258.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,037.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,508 shares of company stock worth $867,369. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

