Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $3.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Harvard Bioscience to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $116.10 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Value Fund Lp Palogic acquired 66,868 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $86,259.72. Over the last three months, insiders bought 102,439 shares of company stock valued at $178,492. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 808.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 60,885 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 982.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 645,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 585,701 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth $3,736,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 123,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

