Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.06. Novan has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Novan will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 57.9% in the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 21.3% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

