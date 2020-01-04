Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Opko Health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.47 on Friday. Opko Health has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Opko Health will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,475,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,720.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,115,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,160,750. Company insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Opko Health by 4,068.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 444,396 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Opko Health in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Opko Health in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Opko Health by 6.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 555,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,728 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Opko Health in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. 21.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

