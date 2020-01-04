Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Opko Health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.47 on Friday. Opko Health has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Opko Health will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,475,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,720.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,115,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,160,750. Company insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Opko Health by 4,068.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 444,396 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Opko Health in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Opko Health in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Opko Health by 6.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 555,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,728 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Opko Health in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. 21.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MannKind Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine
MannKind Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Molecular Templates Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”
Molecular Templates Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”
Myriad Genetics Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
Myriad Genetics Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
MYR Group Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine
MYR Group Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine
NeuBase Therapeutics Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine
NeuBase Therapeutics Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine
NewLink Genetics Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”
NewLink Genetics Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report