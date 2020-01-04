Morpheus Labs Achieves Market Cap of $1.53 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $439,078.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, FCoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs’ launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

