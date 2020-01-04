Brokerages Set TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Target Price at $42.50

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCBK. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 41,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.88. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 32.71%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

