Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives $22.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen raised Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Guess? by 179.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Guess? during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the third quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 29.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. Guess? has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Guess? had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $615.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guess? will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 45.92%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

