Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Receives $46.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

BBU stock opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.80). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

