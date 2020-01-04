Brokerages Set Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) PT at $3.00

Shares of Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

In related news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,129,665 shares of company stock worth $943,008. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Basic Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 99,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 442,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAS opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Basic Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 63.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Basic Energy Services will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

