Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Akcea Therapeutics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

NASDAQ AKCA opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. Akcea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akcea Therapeutics will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

