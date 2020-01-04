Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.24

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aura Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.19. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 17,686 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

Aura Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUSI)

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines. The company offers patented mobile power solutions, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications; and VIPER for military applications. It also sells its developed and patented force electromagnetic linear actuators.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aura Systems Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.24
Aura Systems Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.24
Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.72
Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.72
The India Fund Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.74
The India Fund Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.74
Mayne Pharma Group Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.47
Mayne Pharma Group Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.47
Iress Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.13
Iress Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.13
Randall & Quilter Investment Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $183.78
Randall & Quilter Investment Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $183.78


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report