Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE:PFD) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.72

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and traded as low as $15.45. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.