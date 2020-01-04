Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE:PFD) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.72

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and traded as low as $15.45. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE:PFD)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
