The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.74

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and traded as low as $20.31. The India Fund shares last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 7,364 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The India Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in The India Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in The India Fund by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in The India Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

