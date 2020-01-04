Mayne Pharma Group (ASX:MYX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd (ASX:MYX) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.44. Mayne Pharma Group shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 2,629,939 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $709.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47.

In related news, insider Scott Richards 2,555,805 shares of Mayne Pharma Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile (ASX:MYX)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The company also offers oral drug delivery systems; and contract development and manufacturing services to third-party customers.

