Iress (ASX:IRE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.13

Iress Ltd (ASX:IRE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and traded as low as $13.00. Iress shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 257,838 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53.

Iress Company Profile (ASX:IRE)

IRESS Limited provides information, trading, compliance, order management, portfolio and wealth management, and lending systems and related tools in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It offers CommPay, a revenue management solution for advisor firms; IRESS Digital, a solution for market data, trading, and charting tools; IRESS Execution Management System, a customizable multi-broker order execution and allocation management solution for buy-side participants; and IRESS Order System, a solution for institutional and retail brokers.

