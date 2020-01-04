Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $183.78

Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg Ltd (LON:RQIH) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.78 and traded as low as $172.00. Randall & Quilter Investment shares last traded at $173.00, with a volume of 157,017 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 181.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 2,334.54 and a quick ratio of 2,334.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

