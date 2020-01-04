iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Share Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $59.85

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.85 and traded as low as $59.70. iShares MSCI Japan ETF shares last traded at $59.76, with a volume of 550,481 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.74.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,615,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648,690 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,628,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,426,000 after purchasing an additional 129,509 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 746,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,349,000 after purchasing an additional 78,555 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 601,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,983,000 after purchasing an additional 64,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 434,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 172,783 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.