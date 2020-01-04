Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.94

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $6.02. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

