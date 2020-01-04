Mexico Equity and Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.14

Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:MXE) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and traded as high as $12.00. Mexico Equity and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 1,775 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.1201 dividend. This is a positive change from Mexico Equity and Income Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mexico Equity and Income Fund stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:MXE) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.58% of Mexico Equity and Income Fund worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mexico Equity and Income Fund (NYSE:MXE)

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

