Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.19. Enservco shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 815 shares trading hands.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.