AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.36

AltiGen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $1.70. AltiGen Communications shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 72,753 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of AltiGen Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.23.

AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AltiGen Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter.

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

