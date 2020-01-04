Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.21

Shares of Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and traded as high as $15.25. Lake Shore Bancorp shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 166 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $90.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.06.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 15.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 1.11% of Lake Shore Bancorp worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

