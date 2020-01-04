James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $915.84

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $915.84 and traded as high as $973.00. James Latham shares last traded at $965.00, with a volume of 1,125 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 920.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 852.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.56 million and a PE ratio of 15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. James Latham’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other James Latham news, insider David A. Dunmow bought 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 890 ($11.71) per share, with a total value of £8,855.50 ($11,648.91).

James Latham Company Profile (LON:LTHM)

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

