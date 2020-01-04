Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

HURC stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $44.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

