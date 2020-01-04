Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.44

Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd (ASX:FLT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and traded as high as $44.03. Flight Centre Travel Group shares last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 102,271 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of A$43.75.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile (ASX:FLT)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

