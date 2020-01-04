Challenger (ASX:CGF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.15

Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and traded as high as $8.28. Challenger shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 708,467 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$7.43.

About Challenger (ASX:CGF)

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.