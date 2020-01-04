OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.09

Shares of OPG Power Ventures Plc. (LON:OPG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and traded as high as $17.40. OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 79,262 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 3.12%.

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal power and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc is based in Chennai, India.

