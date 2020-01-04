Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MFG opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mizuho Financial Group news, insider Cairns Brett 103,092 shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFG. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

