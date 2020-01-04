Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MEI. TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.75.

NYSE MEI opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.49. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

